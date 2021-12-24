Deaths in Cyprus rose by 114% since November, National Surveillance Report indicates

Deaths in Cyprus rose by 114% in the last month, according to the National Surveillance Report as of 20 December, released Friday by the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, 144,311 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 625 died due to COVID-19 with a case fatality risk of 0.4%. It is notable that in the last 14 days (7 – 20 December, 2021), 8,045 cases were diagnosed.

The median age was 31 years (16-44); 50.3% were females (4,047), 49.6% males (3,988). By place of exposure, for 7,931 (98.6%) cases, 5.6% ( 441) were imported and 94.4% (7,490) were locally-acquired.

As of December 22nd, 2021, 176 people were still hospitalized. The median age of patients still hospitalized due to COVID-19 (176) is 64 years (52-75 years), 54% (95) are males, and 36.3% (62 out of 171 with information on district) are from Nicosia district. Seventy- three cases (55.3%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

A total of 21 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified and diagnosed till December 20th, all are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 62 (53-65) years and 18 (85.7%) are males. Seven (53.9%) ICU patients have comorbidities.

Over the last 14 days, 143,562 RT PCR and 1,055,829 rapid antigen tests have been performed.

Among 8,045 cases diagnosed since December 7th, 2021, 50.3% were females (4,047), 49.6% males ( 3,988), and for 10 cases (0.1%) information was unknown. By age group, cases included 2,433 individuals aged 0-19 years-old (30.2%), 4,899 individuals aged 20-59 years (60.9%), and 713 individuals aged 60 years and older (8.9%).

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, (7,885 98%) cases, 3,314 (42%) were reported in Nicosia district, 1,820 (23.1%) in Limassol, 1,483 (18.8%) in Larnaca, 774 (9.8%) in Pafos, and 494 (6.3%) in Ammochostos.

Regarding Deaths, among cases diagnosed until December 20th 2021, 625 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until December 22nd, 2021 with a Case Fatality Risk of 0.4%.

Deaths occurred in 399 men (63.8%) and 226 (36.2%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 77 years (69-85 years). By district of residence, deceased cases were 217 (34.7%) from Limassol, 194 (31%) from Nicosia,115 (18.4%) from Larnaca, 55 (8.8%) from Pafos, 35 (5.6%) from Ammochostos, six deaths (1%) occurred among cases for which district information was not available and three (0.5%) deaths were reported among cases who had a residence abroad.

The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 15 days.

