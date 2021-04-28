Deaths from road accidents down by 20% in decade 2010 – 2020 in Cyprus

Deaths from road accidents were down by 20% between 2010 and 2020 in Cyprus, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat), on Wednesday, show.

According to an infographic on road transport and road accidents published in CyStat’s website the persons killed in road accidents decreased by 20%, from 60 in 2010 to 48 in 2020.

Even though two-wheelers constitute only 5.3% of the fleet of licensed vehicles, persons aboard two-wheelers constituted 31.3% of the persons killed in road accidents in 2020.

At the same time, persons over 60 years of age constituted 45,8% of the persons killed in road accidents in 2020.

According to CyStat the registrations of motor vehicles during the period 2010-2020 ranged between 18,567 in 2013 and 49,450 in 2018.

The share of new vehicles in total registrations shows a downward trend. New vehicles constituted 38.03% of total registrations in 2020 compared to 50.86% in 2010.

In 2010 registrations of hybrid vehicles constituted only 0.43% of total registrations whereas in 2020 this share reached 5.96%.

Furthermore, the proportion of registrations of gasoline vehicles has dropped, while the proportion of diesel vehicles has increased.

In particular, in 2020 registrations of gasoline vehicles constituted 48.52% of the total and of diesel vehicles 44.84%, compared to 68.90% and 30.64% respectively in 2010.

The most common colour of motor vehicles registered in 2020 was white (35.24%).

The number of licensed vehicles in 2020 was 759,268, of which 578,158 were passenger saloon cars.

Also, the average age of licensed passenger cars in 2020 was 13.2 years.

