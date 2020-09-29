News Local Death of 76-year-old bather in Larnaca sparks lifeguards' protest

Death of 76-year-old bather in Larnaca sparks lifeguards’ protest

A 76-year-old man drowned early on Tuesday at Makenzie beach in Larnaca and lifeguards have called again for safety measures to be taken.

“This sad incident could have avoided if long-standing legislation providing for the establishment of the Beach Safety Service as defined in the ‘Salamis National Plan’ was implemented,” the lifeguards said in a statement.

The man who died at 7am was swimming just across where the lifeguard post is, but working hours are 10:30am to 6pm despite repeated calls for their extension.

The safety plan also provides for an extended work schedule.

 

By Annie Charalambous
