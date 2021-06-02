Death of 39-year-old woman related to vaccination

Despite the fact that a week ago relevant sources of the Health Ministry were saying to the media that it was not proven that the death of the 39-year-old British woman was related to her vaccination with AstraZeneca vaccine, the relevant committee in Cyprus, which studied all facts reached the conclusion that the two are probably related.

It must be noted that the vaccines that are available so far have been approved by the European Commission after evaluation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)