Death from blood clot after vaccination increases alarmingly specialized lab test referrals

Weeks after the death in Cyprus of a 39-year-old female from blood clot complications after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine health authorities are recording an alarming increase in thrombosis and related laboratory tests.

Philenews reported on Friday that for a specific specialized test related to thrombosis and low blood platelets, the increase in the number of referrals issued in recent weeks is close to 500%.

And that in all cases of laboratory tests related to the possibility of thrombosis and generally with the coagulation of blood, a significant increase has been recorded lately.

In fact, increased demand for laboratory tests has forced the Health Insurance Organization to proceed with special arrangements in the island’s General Health Scheme (Gesy) software.

As well as to send out an urgent circular to all the doctors participating in Gesy stressing that “any referrals are justified only if (person) is hospitalised.”

All data related to the death of the young woman was tabled to the European Medicines Agency for further investigation and did establish that the blood clot incident was related to the vaccination.