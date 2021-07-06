NewsLocalDear friends Cypriots we will stand by your side, EP President says...

Dear friends Cypriots we will stand by your side, EP President says after devastating fire

European Parliament President, David Sassoli, has expressed solidarity with Cyprus after the huge devastating fire in the country.

Opening on Monday the EP plenary session, which is taking place in Strasbourg, Sassoli said that “dear friends in Cyprus we will stand by your side.”

We must express our solidarity with the Cypriots, all the people of Cyprus, and the victims of this fire, which resulted in four deaths and huge destruction and pain, he noted.

He said that the fire is now under control and noted the activation of the rescEU by the EU, underlining that it is proven once again that unity creates strength.

“The period of solidarity is not over. Dear friends Cypriots we will stand by your side,” he noted.

By gavriella
Previous articleEgypt offers two helicopters to Cyprus to help with firefighting effort
Next articleMore illegal migrants of Arabic origin to Tylliria

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros