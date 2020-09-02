News Local Deaf man in prison for civil fines worth a mere €15,000

Deaf man in prison for civil fines worth a mere €15,000

A 65-year-old deaf man from Limassol who has been unemployed over the recent past months is now behind bars in Nicosia Central Prison for not paying civil fines worth a mere €15,000.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that the three lawyers who are owed the €15,000 dues were the ones behind proceedings for his arrest warrants.

Insiders said his case has touched a soft spot with the  Prison’s management who find it unfair for a man with health issues to be there for non-criminal  penalties and for such a minor amount of debt.

The management have already contacted the Attorney General’s Office in a bid to reach an instalment-paying settlement and for the 65-year-old man to be released promtly.

It appears that the Office has suggested a €200 immediate payment for his release and for the same amount to be paid every month.

But without a steady job it will be difficult for the family to pay this amount, Philenews also said.

The man is a carpenter and in urgent need of a job since his family cannot live on what his wife, a cleaner, is making.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFrench President Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon
Next articleParty-goers attack neighbour after police respond to noise pollution call

Top Stories

World

Lego sales surge as housebound families turn to play

Annie Charalambous -
Sales of Lego jumped 14% in the first six months of the year as families under coronavirus lockdowns spent more time playing together at home, the...
Read more
Local

Party-goers attack neighbour after police respond to noise pollution call

Maria Bitar -
Paphos police are investigating a case of assault and malicious damage in the early hours of Wednesday after their response to a call for...
Read more
Local

Deaf man in prison for civil fines worth a mere €15,000

Annie Charalambous -
A 65-year-old deaf man from Limassol who has been unemployed over the recent past months is now behind bars in Nicosia Central Prison for...
Read more
Photos

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon

Andreas Nicolaides -
French President Emmanuel Macron hugs blast victim Tamara Tayah as he attends a ceremony to plant a cedar with members of the NGO Jouzour...
Read more
Local

Overnight clashes with police at Pournara refugee camp

Annie Charalambous -
Refugees and asylum seekers at the Pournara refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia on Tuesday evening clashed with police after they arrested a non-resident who was...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Party-goers attack neighbour after police respond to noise pollution call

Maria Bitar -
Paphos police are investigating a case of assault and malicious damage in the early hours of Wednesday after their response to a call for...
Read more
Local

Overnight clashes with police at Pournara refugee camp

Annie Charalambous -
Refugees and asylum seekers at the Pournara refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia on Tuesday evening clashed with police after they arrested a non-resident who was...
Read more
Local

Nicosia transport workers still on strike, Larnaca’s back to work

Annie Charalambous -
Nicosia workers at Cyprus Public Transport on Wednesday continued striking for a second day running over a pay dispute with the management. But their...
Read more
Local

Germany donates €100,000 towards Cyprus’ missing persons trace efforts

Annie Charalambous -
Germany has donated the amount of €100,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus. "This contribution to the CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros