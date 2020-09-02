Deaf man in prison for civil fines worth a mere €15,000

A 65-year-old deaf man from Limassol who has been unemployed over the recent past months is now behind bars in Nicosia Central Prison for not paying civil fines worth a mere €15,000.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that the three lawyers who are owed the €15,000 dues were the ones behind proceedings for his arrest warrants.

Insiders said his case has touched a soft spot with the Prison’s management who find it unfair for a man with health issues to be there for non-criminal penalties and for such a minor amount of debt.

The management have already contacted the Attorney General’s Office in a bid to reach an instalment-paying settlement and for the 65-year-old man to be released promtly.

It appears that the Office has suggested a €200 immediate payment for his release and for the same amount to be paid every month.

But without a steady job it will be difficult for the family to pay this amount, Philenews also said.

The man is a carpenter and in urgent need of a job since his family cannot live on what his wife, a cleaner, is making.