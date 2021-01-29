Deadlock with vaccines affects Cyprus as well

The delays in the delivery of vaccines by AstraZeneca Company but also the war between the company and the European Union is affecting Cyprus, which through the initial program of the European Union should have received 119,204 doses of the vaccine by the end of 2020, something that has not been done.

As Professor Christos Petrou, advisor of the Health Ministry on vaccination issues, admitted the vaccination program is adjusted to the amount of vaccines arriving in the country. Due to the reduced quantities by March only 100,000 people will be vaccinated.

He also said that according to the initial planning Cyprus would have received another 158,939 doses in the first quarter of 2021.

The situation is similar if not worse in all EU member-states.

