Deadline for submission of 5G license applications postponed again

The government has extended for the second time the deadline for the submission of applications in the licensing of establishment and operation of 5G technology networks in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The extension granted by the Department of Communications, Innovation and Digital Policy followed requests by interested parties for credit facilities to be provided because of the very high reservation prices for each licence.

Initially, applications should have been received no later than September 17, 2020, but it was postponed until September 30. And the new deadline now is October 14.

According to the tender documents, the entire available radio spectrum in the 700 MHz bands (ie 2x30MHz) and 3.6 GHz (ie 400MHz) will be offered to the market. This is divided into two main categories, Category A and Category B.

Category A consists of four separate licenses, each of which includes one “Basic Radio Spectrum Package”. The reservation price for each “Basic Radio Spectrum Package” is set at €6,000,000.

Category B is divided into two Subcategories, Subcategory B1 and Subcategory B2. In relation to Subcategory B1, the reservation price for each Spectral Component (2x5MHz), in the 700 MHz band, is set at € 3,500,000.

And for Subcategory B2, the reservation price for each Spectral Component (50MHz), in the 3.6 GHz band, is set at € 2,500,000.

The applications that will be submitted will be valid for a period of eight months after the deadline set for their submission.