Deadline for free bus card for low-income pensioners extended to May 31

The deadline for low-income pensioners in Cyprus to apply for MotionBusCards enabling them to use public transport for free has been extended to May 31, it was announced on Monday.

The card is a new initiative by the social welfare deputy ministry and the transport ministry with bus ticket offices in all districts issuing the free cards to those eligible.

Eligible applicants have to present their ID card or passport, their social welfare card and a letter from the labour ministry confirming they are on low pensions. The €5 fee for issuing a new card has been waived.

As for those who do not have all of the above evidence can apply for a new confirmation letter by either:

  • writing to the welfare benefit management service at 46 Themistokli Dervi street, 1066 Nicosia
  • sending a fax to 22-803048
  • emailing [email protected]

 

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
