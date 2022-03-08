NewsLocalDead turtles found on the beaches of Argaka and Gialia (photos)

Dead turtles found on the beaches of Argaka and Gialia (photos)

Turtles
Turtles

Over the past few days dead sea-turtles were found on the beaches of Argaka and Gialia for unknown reasons.

The following photos were posted by the Facebook group Environmental issues of Cyprus:

By gavriella
Previous articleRomanian firefighter gives flowers to refugees on International Women’s Day

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros