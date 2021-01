In an announcement the Ecologist Movement noted that a flamingo was spotted floating on the Larnaca Salt Lake dead. The Game and Fauna Service was informed and its members went to the area, and got the dead flamingo for burial.

According to the announcement, unfortunately, this is not the first time a flamingo is found dead in the Larnaca Salt Lake, particularly due to the fact that some years ago a shooting range was operating nearby.

(philenews)