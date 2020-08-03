News Local De-escalation a priority on Turkey’s drilling in Cyprus EEZ, British Minister says

De-escalation a priority on Turkey’s drilling in Cyprus EEZ, British Minister says

2020 'a year of gas drillings' in Cyprus' EEZ

The UK government sees the de-escalation of the situation with regard to Turkey’s drilling operations as a priority, according to a Foreign Office Minister.

In a letter to Leonidas Leonidou, President of EKEKA, the Federation of Cypriot Refugees, the Minister for the European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton says that “the UK has repeatedly expressed our opposition to Turkish drilling plans in the waters around Cyprus, both in public and in private.”

“I have raised this issue with Foreign Minister Cavusoglu, reiterating UK opposition to Turkish drilling plans and urging de-escalation,” she points out.

The UK, Morton notes, “continues to recognise the sovereign right of the Republic of Cyprus to exploit the oil and gas in its internationally agreed Exclusive Economic Zone.”

“We believe it is critical for stability in the Mediterranean and for the integrity of the rules-based international system that disputes such as this are resolved, not through force, militarisation or coercion, but through dialogue and in accordance with international law,” she says.

The Minister also reassures Leonidou that London will continue to work with the Republic of Cyprus and the wider region to that end.

“For the same reason, we continue to attach the utmost importance to securing a long-term settlement to the division of Cyprus and urge all parties to look for ways by which the development of the island’s resources can support the search for a settlement for the benefit of all Cypriots,” she adds.

Leonidou’s original letter was addressed to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. It detailed aspects of Turkey’s illegal actions and provocations and urged a review of the UK`s relationship with Turkey.

Morton also assures Leonidou of the UK’s ongoing support for a just and lasting settlement to reunite Cyprus, as the best way to address issues following the events of 1974 that “continue to cast a long shadow over Cyprus”. She stresses that the UK’s commitment to a deal on Cyprus remains “unwavering”.

“The UK believes a reunited Cyprus would unlock significant economic benefits through increased opportunities for trade, investment and tourism, and open up the possibility of new energy and economic partnerships in the region. A settlement on the bizonal, bicommunal federation model would bolster the island’s security and help to advance regional stability,” she says.

Ultimately, she adds, “the best way of resolving the challenges faced by both Cypriot communities is through a comprehensive settlement to end the division of the island and the British Government will continue to work towards this end. This will require the agreement of the two leaders; the support of Greece and Turkey; and importantly, successful referenda in each community.”

Source: CNA

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleMalta rescues 78 migrants from Mediterranean
Next articleJuly records highest average daily maximum temperatures since 1983

Top Stories

Local

Free Covid-19 tests on Cypriots who left before August 2 and return from Greece after August 6

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Ministry of Health has announced that Cypriot citizens and residents who departed for Greece from Cyprus up to and including August 2 and...
Read more
Local

July records highest average daily maximum temperatures since 1983

Maria Bitar -
In July 2020 temperatures reached or even exceeded 40°C. According to a press release by the Press and Information Office, July was the month with...
Read more
Local

De-escalation a priority on Turkey’s drilling in Cyprus EEZ, British Minister says

Maria Bitar -
The UK government sees the de-escalation of the situation with regard to Turkey’s drilling operations as a priority, according to a Foreign Office Minister. In...
Read more
World

Malta rescues 78 migrants from Mediterranean

Maria Bitar -
A group of 78 migrants who were rescued by a Maltese armed forces patrol boat in the central Mediterranean landed in Valletta in the...
Read more
World

N.Irish Catholic leader and Nobel Peace laureate John Hume dies

Annie Charalambous -
John Hume, a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, died on Monday at the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Free Covid-19 tests on Cypriots who left before August 2 and return from Greece after August 6

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Ministry of Health has announced that Cypriot citizens and residents who departed for Greece from Cyprus up to and including August 2 and...
Read more
Local

July records highest average daily maximum temperatures since 1983

Maria Bitar -
In July 2020 temperatures reached or even exceeded 40°C. According to a press release by the Press and Information Office, July was the month with...
Read more
Local

State to subsidise more work-suspended hotel employees

Maria Bitar -
The government has decided to increase the minimum amount hotel employees are entitled to in unemployment benefits from €360 to €500 from July onward,...
Read more
Local

Cyprus downgrades Greece to coronavirus category B country-UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
As from Thursday, Greece will be included in category B of countries whose travellers need to provide negative coronavirus tests upon arrival to Cyprus. The...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros