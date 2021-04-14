Daughter of COVID-19 victim sends letter to President Anastasiades

The daughter of a woman who died due to COVID-19 wrote a letter to President Anastasiades pointing out the sense of abandonment the patients feel but also their relatives who cannot say a last farewell to the person they love.
The woman is asking the President to do everything possible so that no other people die alone.
She also suggests some measures to fix this:
- A person could be in charge of communication, helping patients carry out phone and video calls.
- Relatives could visit from time to time taking all dressed like the hospital staff.
- Specially designed places with glass should be prepared so that relatives could at least look at their mother/father.
- Hospitals could demand negative rapid antigen tests
- The patient could be transferred to a special place where the relatives could say goodbye.