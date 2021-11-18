Dark red level to apply for crossings in Cyprus as of November 22

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons will have to present a negative rapid or PCR test during crossings between the government-controlled and the occupied areas of Cyprus, as of Monday November 22, according to a decision taken by the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health, who assessed on Thursday the epidemiological situation on both sides of the divide.

According to a statement released by the UN spokesperson in Cyprus based on the Committee’s assessment of 18 November 2021, the situation is determined to be at Level 3 (dark red), and in this framework specific measures will be applied at all crossings points as of Monday 22 November (9am).

More specifically, fully vaccinated persons with EMA approved vaccines, as well as the Sinovac, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines, may cross with a 7-day negative rapid test or PCR test, as of 14 days after their 2nd dose (1st dose if Johnson & Johnson) and a 72-hour negative rapid test or PCR test for unvaccinated persons with the exception of high school students and people residing in Kato Pyrgos, who will instead need a 7-day negative rapid test or PCR test.

The UN spokesperson noted that “as per the agreement of the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Ersin Tatar, and the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, of 2 June, to synchronize the two sides’ respective COVID-19 measures concerning crossings, the Technical Committee on Health has continuously assessed the epidemiological situation.”

“They have also exchanged data on a bi-weekly basis in order to determine the appropriate epidemiological level to be applied at the crossing points, adjusting measures, as appropriate,” the spokesperson added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.