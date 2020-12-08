News Local Danger of buying and selling children through adoptions

Danger of buying and selling children through adoptions

“I have an opinion

Referring to agreements for the adoption of children, Despo Michaelidou Commissioner for Children’s Rights, noted the danger of buying and selling children or of blackmails for money.

At the same time, Members of Parliament expressed concern about the fact that the legislation on adoptions was ratified in 1995, the effort to update it began in 2006, and the draft legislation was finally submitted in 2013, without having been ratified so far.

These references took place before the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights which was discussing the bill on adoptions.

Despo Michaellidou expressed concern about agreements between biological parents and people intending to adopt noting that there is always the danger of sales of children, urging the Parliament to find ways to regulate things.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleVehicle hits worker in highway
Next articleUncertainty about the future of schools

Top Stories

World

Turkey: EU should act as ‘honest mediator’ in Eastern Med

gavriella -
The EU needs to act as an "honest mediator" in the Turkey-Greece negotiations on the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday. Speaking...
Read more
World

British grandma is 1st in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial

gavriella -
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Britain, has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a...
Read more
Economy

Registration of motor vehicles down 17.1% in eleven months of 2020

gavriella -
Total registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 17.1% to 36,079 in January-November 2020, from 43,530 in January-November 2019, according to Statistical Service’s report "Registration...
Read more
Local

Cyprus students do well in Mathematics and Science Study TIMSS2019

gavriella -
The results of the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study 2019 for the educational system and Cyprus have been very good. According to this...
Read more
Local

President to meet with members of Scientific Advisory Committee on coronavirus

gavriella -
President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will meet this afternoon with the members of the Advisory Scientific Committee on the coronavirus during...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus students do well in Mathematics and Science Study TIMSS2019

gavriella -
The results of the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study 2019 for the educational system and Cyprus have been very good. According to this...
Read more
Local

President to meet with members of Scientific Advisory Committee on coronavirus

gavriella -
President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will meet this afternoon with the members of the Advisory Scientific Committee on the coronavirus during...
Read more
Local

Sir Stelios donates 52,000 to employees of the Limassol General Hospital

gavriella -
The Stelios Philanthropic Foundations offered the amount of 52,000 euros to the whole staff of the Limassol General Hospital as the minimum expression of...
Read more
Local

DIKO prepares amendment reducing earnings of President’s associates

gavriella -
Opposition parties want to send a crystal clear message to the government with more than 100 amendments on the state budget for 2021. In...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros