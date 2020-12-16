News Local Danger for GESY, vaccinations if budget is not ratified (updated)

If the parliament rejects the state budget for 2021 it would endanger, among other things, the delivery of vaccines against Covid-19 and the vaccination programme for the population of Cyprus, Ministry of Health press officer Margarita Kyriacou has told CNA urging parliamentary parties to study the budget carefully and “to do the right thing for the benefit of society as a whole.”

In statements to CNA on the matter, Kyriacou said that in the midst of a strong pandemic wave, a possible rejection of the budget for 2021 by the parliament will have very serious consequences on the health sector.

On behalf of the Ministry she appealed to all political parties to study the budget very carefully and “to do the right thing for the benefit of society as a whole.”

Securing Covid-19 vaccines, a procedure which evidently will be affected, may be the least of the problems arising from a vote against the budget, the press officer said, adding that “right now there are other more serious issues at stake which have to do with the national health system (GeSY) and the smooth running of state hospitals.”

If the state budget for 2021 is not voted, that would mean that the state’s contribution to GeSY (€425 million) will not be disbursed, which in turn will lead to the system collapsing and to citizens been deprived of the greatest achievement of the Cypriot society, she said, adding that it would also mean non disbursement of a state payment to the State Health Services Organisation (SHSO) which in turn would lead to huge problems in the running of state hospitals, the ambulance service and primary care services. It would also mean that specialised clinics and services offered only in SHSO hospitals would not be able to operate, she noted.

Doctors, nurses and other health professionals who have been seconded to SHSO and have been working during the past 9 months to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the front line would not be able to get paid, she said, adding that it would also affect funds to do with the implementation of the strategy to manage the coronavirus health crisis, such as the purchase of medical supplies for Covid-19 tests, strengthening contact tracing through the outsourcing of services and securing vaccines, which would place in danger the entire effort.

