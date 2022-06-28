“Dances of Cyprus”: Concert on July 6

Pavlos Michaelides, together with a group of talented traditional music performers, presents characteristic instrumental pieces from Cyprus in which the violin plays the leading role. The selection is based on thorough research and highlights the completeness of these melodic themes. Accomplished dancers accompany the musicians, thus emphasising the indivisible link between music and dance in the musical tradition of Cyprus.

Pavlos Michaelides: violin

Andreas Andreou: lute, oud

Stratis Skourkeas: percussions

Christodoros Mnasonos: lavta, Constantinople lute

Coordinator: Petros Lazarou

When Wednesday, July 6 at 8:30 pm

Αξιοθέας 8 1017 Nicosia

For information and reservations

Monday to Friday | 8.30 – 14.30

✆ 22894531-2 The ticketing desk opens one hour before each performance Ticket price: €10 | Students/Discounted tickets: €5 Ticket