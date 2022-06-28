“Dances of Cyprus”: Concert on July 6

Pavlos Michaelides, together with a group of talented traditional music performers, presents characteristic instrumental pieces from Cyprus in which the violin plays the leading role. The selection is based on thorough research and highlights the completeness of these melodic themes. Accomplished dancers accompany the musicians, thus emphasising the indivisible link between music and dance in the musical tradition of Cyprus.
Pavlos Michaelides: violin
Andreas Andreou: lute, oud
Stratis Skourkeas: percussions
Christodoros Mnasonos: lavta, Constantinople lute
Coordinator: Petros Lazarou
For information and reservations
Monday to Friday | 8.30 – 14.30
✆ 22894531-2
The ticketing desk opens one hour before each performance Ticket price: €10 | Students/Discounted tickets: €5 Ticket