Dance of art and oenogastronomy: wine tasting at Tsiakkas winery

Pack your bags for the weekend and at the winery for a tasting workshop presented by oenologist Orestis Tsiakkas.

Book your place for both events (Friday – Prologue) and Saturday (Act 1,2 or 3) and prepare for an informative and recreational weekend in the Pitsilia region.

You can choose your stay at one of the agrotourism locations in the area at a discounted price (Ampeloikos or Symposio).

During this session you will learn how to evaluate a wine and its constituents. The workshop will explore the following topics

1) Wine characteristics and how to taste them. Tasting of 3 different solutions with varied concentrations of acidity, tannins and sugars.

2) Common wine aromas and how to identify them. Blind analysis of the various aromas commonly found in wines.

3) Cheese board to accompany the wines

4) Tasting & Analysis of 4 wines: Promara, Rodinos, Yiannoudin and Commandaria.

**During the events all health protocols will be in place. SafePass is obligatory in all events. Reservations are compulsory and a numbered table will be allocated for all guests. Mask is compulsory at all times except when seated.**

When 21 and 28 of May, 4 of June

Where Tsiakkas Winery 4878 Pelendri, Cyprus

Tel 25 991080