Dams in Cyprus are only 50.1% full these days

Dams in Cyprus are only 50.1 per cent full with farmers and consumers on tenterhooks that the island’s prolonged summertime will lead to the same paltry precipitation as last year’s.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday citing latest figures of the Water Development Department.

The figures also show that the quantity stored in large dams of the country were standing at 145.6 million cubic meters of water by last Friday. And this corresponded to 50.1% of their total capacity.

Last year, reserves were 220.9 million cubic meters the same period last year, that is, 76% full.

Specifically, the largest dam, Kouris, recorded a storage of 59.2 million cubic meters of water last Friday which corresponds to 51.5% of its capacity, compared to 81.3% of the same period last year.

The dams of the southern pipeline, that is Kouris, Kalavasos, Lefkara, Dipotamos, Germasogeia, Arminou, Polemidia and Achna recorded a total capacity of 189.4 million cubic meters.

Their stored quantity was 47.2% of their capacity compared to 75% of the corresponding period last year.