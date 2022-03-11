Damning reports shed light on plight of unaccompanied refugee minors

An Ombudsman’s damning report on the unacceptable health and hygiene conditions at the Pournara reception centre outside Nicosia also calls for urgent action as regards some 300 unaccompanied minors.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that some of the minors whose prospects of getting transferred soon are minimal spend their evenings outside the centre, very close to the motorway.

The Ombudsman noted that having children on the street leaves them exposed to many risks which is a violation of their rights – to say the least.

This is the second alarming report on the issue of unaccompanied minor made public within days this week.

The first one was by Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Children Despo Michaelidou who focused on the plight of these children.

The Ombudsman’s report was drafted after her visit to Pournara as well as to the premises of the Hope for Children non-governmental organization where a lot of them choose to stay.