Damages to plantations due to frost

The recent extreme weather conditions have affected agricultural crops, causing damages mostly to the potato plantations in the areas of Kokkinochoria and of the western part of Nicosia, but also to citrus fruits that had not been picked up, in the areas of Dierona and Arakapas, even to vegetables in some communities of Larnaca.

Agriculturalists from the Ministry of Agriculture visited the affected areas and have  recorded damages, so that the National Framework would be activated as soon as possible to support farmers.

