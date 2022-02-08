NewsLocalDam of Asprokremmos overflows due to heavy rains

Dam of Asprokremmos overflows due to heavy rains

Asprokremmos
Asprokremmos

What had seemed impossible until December is currently a fact: The dam of Asprokremmos, the island’s second largest dam, has overflown following the heavy rains of recent days.

By gavriella
Previous articleYellow warning for thunderstorms

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros