Dali students and teachers protest, demand immediate asphalt plants relocation-PHOTOS

Dali primary school students and teachers on Monday staged a two-hour protest to demand the immediate relocation of the two asphalt plants in the area.

The main concern of protesters is their health and want the President to intervene so that a final and urgent relocation timetable for the toxic plants is drafted.

Earlier this year, a Nicosia district court decision suggested the two asphalt plants in Tseri and Yeri will continue their operation pending their relocation to another community.

The plants were scheduled to relocate to Vasiliko last month but following complaints from the nine communities surrounding that area the move was put on hold.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
