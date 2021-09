Dr. Avraam Elia, Head of Makarion Pediatric Clinic, said he will not take legal measures against the man who threatened his life, through a phone call. Speaking to philenews, Dr. Elia said that “it is not the man who is the enemy but the virus. We must all be united to win the battle against Covid-19.”

It is reminded that in a posting on Facebook yesterday, Dr. Elia revealed that he received a threatening call by an unidentified person because he is in favor of vaccination.