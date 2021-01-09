CyTA won’t suspend services because of unpaid bills up until January 31

Cyprus Telecommunications Authority on Saturday announced that services won’t be suspended because of unpaid bills up until January 31 when the island’s new lockdown comes to an end.

The operation of Cytashop branches all across Cyprus is also suspended as a result of the new stictr measures aiming to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Specifically, CyTA announced the following:

All Cytashop branches will remain closed for three weeks that is, until Sunday, January 31. The interruption of services due to unpaid bills is suspended. Account payments can only be made electronically, at https://youtu.be/oIFQ3TQ-RaA Customer Contact Center 132 remains available to customers and the general public and Call Center 150 will continue to serve Business Customers. Customers are encouraged to use the website: www.cyta.com.cy for necessary services such as:

(a) Purchase of products and services. Free home delivery is available for device purchases.

(b) Payment of bills:

www.cyta.com.cy/ebill-quick-pay

www.jccsmart.com.cy

(c) Self-service and management of each customer’s services:

www.cyta.com.cy/login

(d) Online support from social media:

https://www.cyta.com.cy/live-chat/el

https://m.facebook.com/cytaofficial