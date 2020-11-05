CYTA warns people to be careful of telephone scams

Every year, CYTA, the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority, deals with hundreds of cases of telephone scams. According to data of the organization, every year it prevents the loss of millions of euros that would have been lost due to scams.

CYTA informs its customers and reminds them that they have to be alert all the time. Customers are aware that they must inform CYTA of any suspicious activity through its center at 132.

Moreover, the organization has a special protection unit, the personnel of which is working 24/7 and has the most advanced systems including the Fraud Management System, a software spotting almost in real time any suspicious activity.

Recently scams have increased so CYTA and the Police are warning people to be careful repeating that companies, banks and other organizations do not ask their customers to reveal sensitive information.

(philenews)