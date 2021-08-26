CySEC takes action after website copied by company based in India

InsiderEconomyCySEC takes action after website copied by company based in India

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has taken a series of actions to safeguard its lawful interests after its website was copied by another company based in India, resembling that of the CySEC.

Already the Office for Combating Cybercrime (O.C.C.) has been informed.

CySEC President Demetra Kalogirou said the Commission has forwarded a relevant statement on the situation to all authorities overseas through the IOSCO investor alert portal, informing all investors worldwide.

The Commission also posted its statement on its website (https://www.cysec.gov.cy) and informed the Office for Combating Cybercrime of Cyprus Police, which is investigating the issue.

