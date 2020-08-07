Cyprus will stand by Lebanon, FM wrote in Book of Condolence

Cyprus will stand by Lebanon during these challenging times and will provide all possible aid and support in an effort to alleviate the immense grief and suffering of its people, Cyprus’ Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides wrote in the Book of Condolence at the Lebanese Embassy in Nicosia.
Christodoulides also expressed sentiments of support to the Lebanese people in a tweet of his on Thursday.
#Cyprus stands by its #Lebanese neighbours 🇱🇧🇨🇾, @CyprusMFA, @CyprusinLebanon pic.twitter.com/oUvQMqNe1J
— NikosChristodoulides (@Christodulides) August 6, 2020
Source: CNA