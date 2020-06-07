News Local Cyprus welcomes latest Egyptian initiative to end Libyan conflict

Cyprus has welcomed the latest Egyptian initiative aimed at ending the Libyan conflict and at the resumption of the political process.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Cyprus, a neighboring country that is also a member of the European Union, welcomes the latest Egyptian initiative aimed at ending the Libyan conflict and at the resumption of the political process.

The Cairo initiative, it added, is based on the principles and values of the United Nations Charter, the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, as well as the conclusions of the Berlin Conference on Libya. These express the will of the international community that the only solution to the Libyan conflict is through the resumption of the political process and the necessity for the immediate application of a nationwide ceasefire, the Ministry said.

The immediate withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries, the de-commissioning of the arms of armed militias and para-military groups and the immediate termination of violations of the UN arms embargo, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “constitute the main pillars for the implementation of the will of the international community. The proposed political process must by Libyan-led and inclusive, representing all the regions of Libya and civil society, including the equal representation of women, youth groups and the different tribal groups, which make up the rich mosaic of Libyan society”.

Peace in Libya, it added, “will have a very significant effect in efforts to strengthen peace, security and stability in the country, as well as the wider regions of North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean”.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
