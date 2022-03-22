Cyprus welcomes EU’s ‘Strategic Compass for Security and Defense’

Cyprus on Tuesday welcomed the approval by the Council of the European Union of the “Strategic Compass for Security and Defense”.

This sets out a plan to strengthen the bloc’s security and defense policy by 2030.

“As Cyprus, we strongly supported the adoption of this document which lists joint efforts to be taken towards the management of crises and towards the objective to strengthen European defence, sovereignty and autonomy,” Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides said in a written statement.

“It was acknowledged by all that strengthening the role of the European Union in matters of Defense and Security is essential,” added the Minister.

Monday’s adopted document highlights concrete priority actions in four work strands.

These are: acting rapidly when crises erupt, enhancing anticipation of threats and secure access to strategic domains.

Also, deepening bilateral and multilateral partnerships, and investing more and better in defence capabilities and new technologies and reducing dependencies.