Cyprus welcomes additional relaxation of coronavirus measures

Cyprus on Tuesday welcomed additional relaxation of coronavirus preventive measures with the blessing of a very encouraging epidemiological picture.

Specifically, the number of people allowed to gather in homes increases from 10 to 20, including permanent residents and minors.

Also on Tuesday, bars and restaurants are to open up their indoor areas – based on the health protocol. That is, a safe-pass will have to be presented.

The physical presence of persons indoors, such as places of worship, casinos, conference and trade fair venues. As well as theatres, amphitheatres and other performing arts venues is set at 50 per cent of the capacity of each venue.

In addition, as of June 10 night clubs will be allowed to resume operations, on the basis of a health protocol.

The restriction on the physical presence of employees in their workplaces up to 50 per cent will also be lifted.

Cyprus is counting on vaccination as a means of returning to normality.

The Health Ministry has said that up to 60 percent of the population will have received at least one vaccine dose by the end of June.

On Monday, only 50 new Coronavirus cases were detected out of 47,063 PCR and rapid antigen tests.