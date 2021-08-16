Cyprus was EU’s smallest potato growing country in 2020

NewsLocalCyprus was EU's smallest potato growing country in 2020

In 2020, a total of 55.3 million tonnes of potatoes were harvested in the EU with Germany being the largest producer and Cyprus the smallest one.

In particular, Germany accounted for 21.2% of EU production while Cyprus accounted for only 1%, according to latest data released by Eurostat.

Second ranked in potato growing in Europe is Poland (16.4%), followed by France (15.7%), the Netherlands (12.7%) and Belgium (7.2%).

Germany and these four Member States accounted for nearly 75% of the total EU production of potatoes.

 

By Annie Charalambous
