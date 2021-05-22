Cyprus Veterinary Association about COVID-19 to dogs

In an announcement regarding a new research by Clinical Infectious Disease research about a new form of COVID-19 to dogs, the Cyprus Veterinary Association noted that there is still no documentation about this and that research is still in progress.

So far, according to the announcement, there are only limited evidence and no proof that dogs or cats can infect other animals or people.

The announcement is urging people not to abandon their house pets based on claims adding that the Association is alert, is being informed and working to protect the people’s health.