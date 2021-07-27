NewsLocalCyprus versus Hermes for airports

Cyprus versus Hermes for airports

A Committee of Experts with headquarters in London ratified the decision of the Republic of Cyprus to reject a request by Hermes Airports Ltd to postpone its contractual obligations regarding the 2nd Phase of development of the Airports of Larnaca and Paphos. Hermes Airports had appealed against the Republic within the framework of the Procedure of Quick Solution of Differences.

The Committee decided that Hermes Airports did not have the right to postpone its contractual obligations.

In July 2017, Hermes Airports requested indefinite postponement of its obligation to proceed with the construction of the 2nd phase of the Airports but the Republic through the Ministry of Transport rejected the request.

By gavriella
Previous article57-year-old sentenced to 14 years for drug charges
Next articleCypriot Pavlos Kontides leads the standings in sailing’s laser category at Tokyo

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros