News Local Cyprus' vaccination program continues in all districts

Cyprus’ vaccination program continues in all districts

Cyprus` vaccination program, which began on Sunday, continued today in all districts.

The first stage of the program covers old people in care homes and employees there, as well as front line health professionals.

Press officer of the Health Ministry Margarita Kyriakou said that the Health Ministry proceeds as planned with the vaccination program which began on Sunday in the Famagusta General Hospital and in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia. Today, they continued vaccinations in the Nicosia General Hospital followed by General Hospitals in other towns.

Among the ones to receive the vaccine today was Archbishop Chrystostomos II, who thanked the scientific community for helping to address the pandemic, saying that the vaccine offers us safety but we still have to observe health protective measures.

Meanwhile, according to Anastasia Anthousi, Head of the Minister’s Office, vaccinations for persons over 80 years old will commence after the 6th of January.

She recalled that based on the vaccination program, the first category of citizens to receive the vaccine are those who reside or work in care homes and front line health care providers who treat COVID19 patients.

The next category, she said, includes persons over 80 years old, who will be vaccinated in the vaccination centers after arranging an appointment.

She added that to this end, a software was developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy.

Regarding the available vaccines, she said that for now we are supplied with the Pfizer/BioNTech one, while in January it is expected that Moderna`s vaccine will be approved. She added that the Ministry of Health participates in other four procedures for vaccine supplies.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleConcern at Paphos Welfare Office due to confirmed cases of COVID-19
Next articleTurkey, UK sign post-Brexit free trade deal

Top Stories

Local

907 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 117,...
Read more
Local

Rapid test locations on 30 December

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday 30 December 2020: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30 Underground parking Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 08:30-16:30 Parking...
Read more
World

6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Croatia

gavriella -
A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the Croatian capital Zagreb on Tuesday, officials announced. The earthquake hit the town of Petrinja in the central Sisak...
Read more
Local

Updated list of categories of citizens with risk factors for serious illness by COVID-19

gavriella -
On the basis of the Decree of the Minister of Health, dated 4 November 2020, and following recommendations of the Scientific Advisory Committee on coronavirus,...
Read more
World

Turkey, UK sign post-Brexit free trade deal

gavriella -
Turkey and the United Kingdom signed a free trade deal on Tuesday (December 29), days before Britain formally leaves the European Union, to keep...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

907 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 117,...
Read more
Local

Rapid test locations on 30 December

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday 30 December 2020: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30 Underground parking Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 08:30-16:30 Parking...
Read more
Local

Updated list of categories of citizens with risk factors for serious illness by COVID-19

gavriella -
On the basis of the Decree of the Minister of Health, dated 4 November 2020, and following recommendations of the Scientific Advisory Committee on coronavirus,...
Read more
Local

Concern at Paphos Welfare Office due to confirmed cases of COVID-19

gavriella -
Employees of the Paphos Welfare Office told Phileleftheros that in recent days members of the staff have tested positive to COVID-19 but apart from...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros