Cyprus’ vaccination program continues in all districts

Cyprus` vaccination program, which began on Sunday, continued today in all districts.

The first stage of the program covers old people in care homes and employees there, as well as front line health professionals.

Press officer of the Health Ministry Margarita Kyriakou said that the Health Ministry proceeds as planned with the vaccination program which began on Sunday in the Famagusta General Hospital and in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia. Today, they continued vaccinations in the Nicosia General Hospital followed by General Hospitals in other towns.

Among the ones to receive the vaccine today was Archbishop Chrystostomos II, who thanked the scientific community for helping to address the pandemic, saying that the vaccine offers us safety but we still have to observe health protective measures.

Meanwhile, according to Anastasia Anthousi, Head of the Minister’s Office, vaccinations for persons over 80 years old will commence after the 6th of January.

She recalled that based on the vaccination program, the first category of citizens to receive the vaccine are those who reside or work in care homes and front line health care providers who treat COVID19 patients.

The next category, she said, includes persons over 80 years old, who will be vaccinated in the vaccination centers after arranging an appointment.

She added that to this end, a software was developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy.

Regarding the available vaccines, she said that for now we are supplied with the Pfizer/BioNTech one, while in January it is expected that Moderna`s vaccine will be approved. She added that the Ministry of Health participates in other four procedures for vaccine supplies.

(CNA)