Cyprus Vaccination Plan pace accelerates; schedule until 24 April

Cyprus Vaccination Plan pace accelerates so that appointments for people aged 40 years and over will be scheduled by the beginning of May. Up until April 16, a total of 207,547 vaccinations were carried out.

A press release issued on Saturday by the Ministry of Health said that the Vaccination Portal will be open to arrange appointments during the period from April 18 until April 24 as follows: on Sunday April 18 from 0730 until 2000 for people aged 64-67 years old, from Monday April 19 at 0730 until Tuesday April 20 at 2000 for people aged 51-52 years old, from Wednesday April 21 at 0730 until Thursday April 22 at 2000 for people aged 49-50 years old, and from Friday April 23 at 0730 until Saturday April 24 at 2000 for people aged 47-48 years old.

According to the press release, the Vaccination Portal will be accessible during these dates and hours only for the ages referred in each case and not for older people. On Sunday, April 18, a total of 16,900 appointments will be made available for people aged 64-67 years old. Vaccinations will be carried out with the available licensed vaccines at the Vaccination Centres that operate in all districts.

Up until April 16, a total of 207,547 vaccinations were conducted, of which 150,078 concerned the administration of the 1st dose and 57,469 the administration of both doses. The 1st dose has been administered to 11,019 people who belong to vulnerable groups of the population and to 780 individuals who stay in bed for a long period of time at home or elsewhere they are staying.