Cyprus vaccinated adults reach 75.2%, while COVID vaccinations are available for ages 12 and above

Share of population over 18 who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Cyprus reached 75.2% on August 5th, while 67.4% were fully vaccinated, according to data released Friday by Cyprus’ Ministry of Health.

At the same time, 30% of teenagers between the ages 16-17 received the first jab and 17.3% were fully vaccinated. Around 3.4% of children aged 12-15 received the first dose, from last Monday when COVID vaccines were made available for the specific age group.

It was also announced that in the walk-in vaccination centers, where as from today people not registered in Cyprus’ Health System (GESY) can get the jab, a total of 1,385 vaccinations were carried out from 8:00 to 10:30 am local time (427 in Nicosia, 435 in Limassol, 329 in Larnaca, 110 in Paphos and 84 in Famagusta).

According to available data by the Ministry of Health, by the end of July a total of 988,032 vaccine doses have been administrated in Cyprus. Most vaccinations were administered last May and June. Specifically, from December 27 to the end of January, 25,576 vaccinations doses have been administrated, in February 53,066, in March 76,347, in April 132,979, in May 317,365, in June 208,736 and in July 173,963.

People who completed their vaccination reached 472,665 at the end of July, while 515,367 received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated are people that received both doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.