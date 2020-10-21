News Local Cyprus, US sign MoU on Clean Network, 5G security

Cyprus, US sign MoU on Clean Network, 5G security

Υφυπουργός Έρευνας – Μνημόνιο με ΗΠΑ για το περιβάλλον Προεδρικό Μέγαρο, Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Ο Υφυπουργός Έρευνας, Καινοτομίας και Ψηφιακής Πολιτικής, κ. Κυριάκος Κόκκινος, υπογράφει Μνημόνιο Συνεργασίας με τον Υφυπουργό των Η.Π.Α. για Οικονομική Ανάπτυξη, Ενέργεια και το Περιβάλλον, κ. Keith Krach. // Deputy Minister of Research – Memorandum with the US on the Environment The Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Mr Kyriacos Kokkinos, signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, Mr Keith Krach.

Cyprus and the US have signed a Memorandum of Understanding concerning cooperation in science and technology in the context of developing synergies across the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

The Memorandum was signed in Nicosia on Tuesday between Deputy Ministry for Research Innovation & Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos and US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, Keith Krach.

Talks of the two officials focused on the Clean Network, 5G security, the Blue Dot Network, and common economic and national security objectives.

“There are important synergies and mutually beneficial opportunities for us in working together, leveraging America’s technical and scientific capabilities with Cyprus’s strategic geographical location and leadership in sectors like FinTech,” Hrach said.

“By cooperating on science and technology efforts, by acting on our shared values, we can build a better future together,” he added.

He also said that the need for cooperation among like-minded countries has never been more urgent than it is today, to promote principles such as transparency, accountability, respect for the rule of law, respect for human rights, including privacy and freedom of expression, protection of intellectual property, and rigor and integrity in scientific inquiry.

Kokkinos said the time has come to inject new momentum and build an even more substantive relationship, widening the existing cooperation with the US and developing synergies both at bilateral and at EU level.

“Without any doubt, to effectively address the profound Covid-19 global crisis and maximize the efficiency of technological and innovative solutions, close collaboration and greater solidarity among countries is imperative,” he also said.

“Today’s signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Science and Technology reaffirms our mutual will to pursue an enhanced cooperation and accelerate outputs which will translate into tangible benefits for society,” he added.

 

 

