News Local Cyprus updates covid-related travellers' categorisation

Cyprus updates covid-related travellers’ categorisation

A flight attendant wearing a face mask and gloves following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks past passengers inside a Sichuan Airlines aircraft before the flight takes off from Xichang Qingshan Airport in Xichang, Sichuan province, China June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Cyprus has re-evaluated the epidemiological picture of various countries with regard to COVID-19 and updated its travel categorisation, it was officially announced on Friday.

The announcement also said that category A – low-risk countries at current stage are: Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from Third Countries.

Passengers coming from Category A countries are not required to present a laboratory COVID-19 test certificate or go into self-isolation.

As for category B which are countries with possibly low risk but greater uncertainty compared to category A, these area:

  • European Union Member States: Germany, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden and Finland
  • United Kingdom
  • Schengen Area Members: Norway
  • Small States: Vatican City, San Marino
  • Third Countries: Uruguay, China, including Hong Kong, Rwanda and Serbia

Passengers coming from Category B countries are required to undergo a laboratory test within 72 hours prior to departure and to possess a Certificate showing negative PCR examination for the virus.

In addition, the following passengers from Category B countries, falling into the following categories, may undergo the molecular examination upon arrival in the Republic:

– Cypriot citizens and their family members (their alien spouses, underage children and parents)

– all those legally residing in the Republic

– persons entitled to under the Vienna Convention

– persons, irrespective of nationality, whose countries of residence do not provide a laboratory testing service (public or private) to those wishing to travel to the Republic of Cyprus according to a relevant announcement.

The examination cost will be borne by those persons themselves and in addition, such travellers should remain in self-isolation at home until the examination result is issued.

Category C – High-risk countries compared to categories A and B are:

  • European Union Member States: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Ireland, Croatia, Luxemburg, Romania, Spain, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic
  • Small States:  Andorra, Monaco
  • Schengen Area Members: Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein
  • Third Countries: Algeria, Morocco, Montenegro

All countries not included in categories A or B are placed in this category. Some of the countries which are of high risk according to their epidemiological picture, are mentioned above.

Entry into the Republic from Category C countries is allowed only for specific categories of citizens who have the possibility to choose whether to undergo a diagnostic test for COVID19 upon their arrival in Cyprus. Or have with them a negative RT-PCR test certificate for COVID-19, undertaken within 72 hours prior to departure. It must be noted that such persons shall have to remain in a state of self-isolation for 14 days.

 

 

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFacebook removes ‘inauthentic’ networks spanning 8 nations, including Turkey

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus updates covid-related travellers’ categorisation

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus has re-evaluated the epidemiological picture of various countries with regard to COVID-19 and updated its travel categorisation, it was officially announced on Friday. The...
Read more
World

Facebook removes ‘inauthentic’ networks spanning 8 nations, including Turkey

Annie Charalambous -
Facebook on Friday said it has dismantled seven separate networks of fake accounts and pages on its platform that were active in Iran, Afghanistan,...
Read more
World

UK media report that Putin is ill and poised to quit is nonsense, says Kremlin

Annie Charalambous -
The Kremlin on Friday rejected as untrue a report in Britain's mass market Sun newspaper which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have...
Read more
Local

Limassol’s Social Insurance Services district office suspends operation

Annie Charalambous -
Limassol’s Social Insurance Services district office on Franklin Roosevelt Avenue on Friday announced they had suspended operation because a staff member was tested positive...
Read more
Local

Cyprus highly values the work of the International Law Commission-Mavroyiannis

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus highly values the work of the International Law Commission (ILC), its Permanent Representative to the UN Andreas Mavroyiannis has said. And Nicosia acknowledges that...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Limassol’s Social Insurance Services district office suspends operation

Annie Charalambous -
Limassol’s Social Insurance Services district office on Franklin Roosevelt Avenue on Friday announced they had suspended operation because a staff member was tested positive...
Read more
Local

Cyprus highly values the work of the International Law Commission-Mavroyiannis

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus highly values the work of the International Law Commission (ILC), its Permanent Representative to the UN Andreas Mavroyiannis has said. And Nicosia acknowledges that...
Read more
Local

Police force to propose reduced number of security guards for politicians

Annie Charalambous -
Members of the Risk Assessment Committee of the island’s police force are getting ready to reduce the number of officers guarding political persons, Philenews...
Read more
Local

Police hand out 43 fines for breach of covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 42 citizens and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to curb the spread of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros