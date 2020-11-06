Cyprus updates covid-related travellers’ categorisation

Cyprus has re-evaluated the epidemiological picture of various countries with regard to COVID-19 and updated its travel categorisation, it was officially announced on Friday.

The announcement also said that category A – low-risk countries at current stage are: Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from Third Countries.

Passengers coming from Category A countries are not required to present a laboratory COVID-19 test certificate or go into self-isolation.

As for category B which are countries with possibly low risk but greater uncertainty compared to category A, these area:

European Union Member States: Germany, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden and Finland

United Kingdom

Schengen Area Members: Norway

Small States: Vatican City, San Marino

Third Countries: Uruguay, China, including Hong Kong, Rwanda and Serbia

Passengers coming from Category B countries are required to undergo a laboratory test within 72 hours prior to departure and to possess a Certificate showing negative PCR examination for the virus.

In addition, the following passengers from Category B countries, falling into the following categories, may undergo the molecular examination upon arrival in the Republic:

– Cypriot citizens and their family members (their alien spouses, underage children and parents)

– all those legally residing in the Republic

– persons entitled to under the Vienna Convention

– persons, irrespective of nationality, whose countries of residence do not provide a laboratory testing service (public or private) to those wishing to travel to the Republic of Cyprus according to a relevant announcement.

The examination cost will be borne by those persons themselves and in addition, such travellers should remain in self-isolation at home until the examination result is issued.

Category C – High-risk countries compared to categories A and B are:

European Union Member States: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Ireland, Croatia, Luxemburg, Romania, Spain, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic

Small States: Andorra, Monaco

Schengen Area Members: Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein

Third Countries: Algeria, Morocco, Montenegro

All countries not included in categories A or B are placed in this category. Some of the countries which are of high risk according to their epidemiological picture, are mentioned above.

Entry into the Republic from Category C countries is allowed only for specific categories of citizens who have the possibility to choose whether to undergo a diagnostic test for COVID19 upon their arrival in Cyprus. Or have with them a negative RT-PCR test certificate for COVID-19, undertaken within 72 hours prior to departure. It must be noted that such persons shall have to remain in a state of self-isolation for 14 days.