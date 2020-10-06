Cyprus updates Covid-19 classification countries – four downgraded

The Health Ministry on Tuesday updated the classification of countries as regards Covid-19 and how this impacts arriving passengers. Four countries have been downgraded while none was upgraded.

Under the new rules that come into effect on Friday, October 9:

Lithuania has been moved from category A to B.

Belgium has been moved from B to C.

Georgia has been moved from B to C.

Slovakia has been moved from B to C.

Specifically, under category A countries which means that passengers are not required to present a laboratory Covid-19 test certificate or go into self-isolation, now come:

Germany, Latvia, and Finland from the EU bloc. And Australia, New Zealand, North Korea and Thailand from third countries.

As for category B countries which makes it mandatory for passengers to present a negative coronavirus test (PCR) not older than 72 hours, these are:

Denmark, Greece, Estonua, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden from the EU bloc. As well as the United Kingdom.

From the Schengen zone: Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway.

And from small states and third countries: The Vatican, San Marino, Uruguay, China (including Hong Kong), Japan, Rwanda, Canada and Serbia

Cypriot nationals and their families and permanent residents arriving from category B countries can get tested upon arrival in Cyprus.

Arrivals from category C countries are allowed only for specific categories of citizens (primarily Cypriots and residents) who have the possibility to choose whether to undergo a Covid-19 test upon their arrival in Cyprus or have with them a negative RT-PCR test certificate not older than 72 hours.

People who arrive from category C countries must self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival. They are also obliged to take a PCR coronavirus test 48 hours prior to the expiration of their self-isolation. They must then send the results to [email protected]