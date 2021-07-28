NewsLocalCyprus University students wonder why 'remarkable' buildings are to be demolished

Cyprus University students wonder why ‘remarkable’ buildings are to be demolished

University of Cyprus students wonder how the administration has decided to demolish within days two old buildings which are considered as remarkable.

And they question the imminent act when, in previous such cases, the University had expressed deep sensitivity.

The buildings are in Athalassa area, very near the University’s premises, at the junction of the traffic lights between a private nursey and Yeri Avenue.

University insiders have said the buildings are not listed and that there is approval for their demolition by the Municipality of Aglantzia as well as by the Forest Department since these are located on forest land.

One also said the buildings are dangerous since they are dilapidated and ready to fall apart, plus they obstruct the view towards the campus.

Rector of the University, Tasos Christofides, told Philenews he was not aware of the demolition plans but head of the Technical Services Vassos Olympios did confirm the decision taken.

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
