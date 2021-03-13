Cyprus university makes Times’ emerging economies Top 50 list

The Cyprus University of Technology (CUT) now ranks 50th in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021, the CNA reports.

In a press release on Saturday, CUT said that the educational institutions on the list are from countries which are assessed as emerging economies by the FTSE, the Financial Times Stock Exchange in London.

The list features 606 universities from 48 countries world-wide. There are a total of 13 indices that are taken into consideration for a university to make it to the rankings. These indices are the same as the World University Rankings (WUR) and include Teaching, Research, Citations, Industry Income and International Outlook.

Professor Pantelis Keliris, Vice Dean of Academic Affairs said that the 50th place is a very honouring ranking for CUT and a great achievement that proves that the University is a dynamic, modern and innovative organisation with huge possibilities and potential.

(CNA)