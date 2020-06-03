Cyprus’ unemployment in April rises to 8.9%

Cyprus’ unemployment in April rose to 8.9% from 6.7% the previous month and 7.5% in the same month the previous year, according to figures issued by Eurostat on Wednesday.

The EU’s statistical office said that in April 2020, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.3%, up from 7.1% in March 2020.

The EU unemployment rate was 6.6% in April 2020, up from 6.4% in March 2020. Eurostat estimates that 14.079 million men and women in the EU, of whom 11.919 million in the euro area, were unemployed in April 2020. Compared with March 2020, the number of persons unemployed increased by 397,000 in the EU and by 211,000 in the euro area.

In Cyprus unemployment in April 2020 increased to 8.9% (8.5% in males and 9.4% for females) or 41,000 individuals, up from 6.7% or 30,000 individuals in March 2020 and 7.5% or 34,000 individuals in April 2019.

In April 2020, 2.776 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.239 million were in the euro area. In April 2020, the youth unemployment rate was 15.4%

in the EU and 15.8% in the euro area, up from 14.6% and 15.1% respectively in the previous month. Compared with March 2020, youth unemployment increased by 159 000 in the EU and by 89 000 in the euro area.

In Cyprus youth unemployment was 13.4% in March 2020 (latest available data) or 5000 individuals, down from 16.2% or 6000 individuals in April 2019.

In April 2020, the unemployment rate for women was 6.8% in the EU, up from 6.7% in March 2020. The unemployment rate for men was 6.4% in April 2020, compared with 6.1% in March 2020. In the euro area, the unemployment rate remained stable for women in April 2020 compared with March 2020 (at 7.6%) while it increased from 6.8% to 7.0% for men.