in-cyprus Cyprus' unemployment in April rises to 8.9%

Cyprus’ unemployment in April rises to 8.9%

Registered unemployed down an annual 20.7% in September

 

Cyprus’ unemployment in April rose to 8.9% from 6.7% the previous month and 7.5% in the same month the previous year, according to figures issued by Eurostat on Wednesday.

The EU’s statistical office said that in April 2020,  the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.3%, up from 7.1% in March 2020.

The EU unemployment rate was 6.6% in April 2020, up from 6.4% in March 2020. Eurostat estimates that 14.079 million men and women in the EU, of whom 11.919 million in the euro area, were unemployed in April 2020. Compared with March 2020, the number of persons unemployed increased by 397,000 in the EU and by 211,000 in the euro area.

In Cyprus unemployment in April 2020 increased to 8.9% (8.5% in males and 9.4% for females) or 41,000 individuals, up from 6.7% or 30,000 individuals in March 2020 and 7.5% or 34,000 individuals in April 2019.

In April 2020, 2.776 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.239 million were in the euro area. In April 2020, the youth unemployment rate was 15.4%

in the EU and 15.8% in the euro area, up from 14.6% and 15.1% respectively in the previous month. Compared with March 2020, youth unemployment increased by 159 000 in the EU and by 89 000 in the euro area.

In Cyprus youth unemployment was 13.4% in March 2020 (latest available data) or 5000 individuals, down from 16.2% or 6000 individuals in April 2019.

In April 2020, the unemployment rate for women was 6.8% in the EU, up from 6.7% in March 2020. The unemployment rate for men was 6.4% in April 2020, compared with 6.1% in March 2020. In the euro area, the unemployment rate remained stable for women in April 2020 compared with March 2020 (at 7.6%) while it increased from 6.8% to 7.0% for men.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCyprus public debt spikes to €24.5 billion due to Covid-19 crisis
Next articleCoronavirus is not high threat to workers, EU says, causing outcry

Top Stories

Local

Government pledges €20,000 in emergency funding for Fairytale Museum

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cabinet decided on Wednesday to back the Fairytale Museum in Nicosia which has been financially hit by the Coronavirus lockdown to the point...
Read more
Local

Six more test positive for coronavirus, total now 958

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another six people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2928 tests, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total to 958. Commenting on Twitter,...
Read more
World

Sweden should have done more against coronavirus but broad strategy right – chief epidemiologist

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Sweden's chief epidemiologist said on Wednesday the country should have done more to combat the coronavirus but backed the broad strategy, which avoided the...
Read more
Local

10 person ceiling on gatherings to be lifted in three stages

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The 10 person maximum for gatherings remains in force, but will be relaxed on June 24 and again on July 7, and lifted altogether...
Read more
Local

TUI Germany said Greece, Cyprus among its chief travel destinations

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Greece and Cyprus will be among the chief travel destinations for Germany's TUI travel group which launches its programme for 2020 on June 17. Speaking...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

in-cyprus

New app offers real time air quality data for Nicosia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  CARDET (Centre for the Advancement of Research & Development in Educational Technology) has announced the launch of an app with real-time air quality data...
Read more
in-cyprus

President Anastasiades to visit Israel the soonest

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    President Nicos Anastasiades will visit Israel the soonest possible, accompanied by the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Energy, Defence and Deputy Minister of Tourism, to...
Read more
in-cyprus

Britain sets out new post-Brexit global tariff regime

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The United Kingdom announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime on Tuesday to replace the European Union's external tariff, maintaining a 10% tariff on cars...
Read more
in-cyprus

CFA terminates this year’s football season

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) Board of Directors at its meeting on Friday decided the permanent interruption of this year's football season. In a lengthy...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros