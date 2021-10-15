NewsLocalCyprus unaffected by severe storm Ballos in Greece

Cyprus unaffected by severe storm Ballos in Greece

Unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

Cyprus remains unaffected by storm Ballos which has brought adverse weather conditions to much of Greece’s Ionian islands and the western mainland region.

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service has announced that the heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are likely to continue up until late on Saturday.

Additionally, the met service has issued a red weather warning for the Ionian islands, the western mainland and Macedonia region warning that it will gradually impact the rest of the country.

In Cyprus, isolated showers and light storms are in the forecast over the weekend along with a slight drop in the temperature.

By Annie Charalambous
