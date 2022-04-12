Cyprus Trail Race & Music Event on the last weekend of April

AgroCyprus presents its first-ever Trail Race Event at Platres village followed by a 2-day Music Event!
***
Athletic Event
SUNDAY: 5km Forest Trail Race – The trail race will take place within the village of Platres. It is organized in collaboration with Platres Municipality. Time tags will be available to keep time records. Elevation: 210m
Time: 10:00
Time: 10:00
***
Daily Services:
All Day market
An area with local business booths and sponsors
An area with local business booths and sponsors
Yoga session
A 40-minute relaxing yoga forest session
A 40-minute relaxing yoga forest session
Street Food
All-day food is available on location – Food trucks/Local food market. Street food from various food trucks
All-day food is available on location – Food trucks/Local food market. Street food from various food trucks
Cocktail Bar
Signature cocktails made of local ingredients
Signature cocktails made of local ingredients
***
Music Event
Saturday: LEGGO Cy Reggaeton/Dance music
Starting at 15:00
INFO: 99928147/99917160/97902609
INFO: 99928147/99917160/97902609
***
Sunday: Exclusive Dance hits by FREDDIE MERKOURI
Starting at 15:00
INFO: 99917160/97902609
INFO: 99917160/97902609
**Join the event to show your support in athletic events, voluntary action, and charitable organisations as the hosts support with the humanitarian action of PASYKAF – 15% of all earnings from the trail race will go to PASYKAF **
Event by Agro Cyprus, SeaCyprus and LEGGO CY