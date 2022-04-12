Cyprus Trail Race & Music Event on the last weekend of April

AgroCyprus presents its first-ever Trail Race Event at Platres village followed by a 2-day Music Event!

***

Athletic Event

SUNDAY: 5km Forest Trail Race – The trail race will take place within the village of Platres. It is organized in collaboration with Platres Municipality. Time tags will be available to keep time records. Elevation: 210m

Time: 10:00

***

Daily Services:

All Day market

An area with local business booths and sponsors

Yoga session

A 40-minute relaxing yoga forest session

Street Food

All-day food is available on location – Food trucks/Local food market. Street food from various food trucks

Cocktail Bar

Signature cocktails made of local ingredients

*** Music Event

Saturday: LEGGO Cy Reggaeton/Dance music Starting at 15:00

INFO: 99928147/99917160/97902609 *** Sunday: Exclusive Dance hits by FREDDIE MERKOURI Starting at 15:00

INFO: 99917160/97902609

When Saturday, April 30 – Sunday, May 1

Where Forest Park Hotel, Platres

**Join the event to show your support in athletic events, voluntary action, and charitable organisations as the hosts support with the humanitarian action of PASYKAF – 15% of all earnings from the trail race will go to PASYKAF **

Event by Agro Cyprus, SeaCyprus and LEGGO CY