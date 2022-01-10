ReligionNicosiaCyprus Trail Kids at Athalassa Park on January 15

Cyprus Trail Kids at Athalassa Park on January 15

Cyprus Trail Kids heads to Athalassa Park in Nicosia again for their first adventure of 2022. The meeting point is at the picnic area next to the kiosk near the Latsia (Hospital Side) car parking.

The participants will have a chance to explore the nature during their run. All ages and abilities are welcome.

Younger children (under 6) need a presence of their parents.

When Saturday, January 15 at 11.00am
Where Athalassa National Forest Park – Hospital Side Parking
Duration 1 hr 30 min

For more information please contact Chris at 96210956 or send a message to their Facebook page

By Lisa Liberti
