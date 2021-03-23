Insider Economy Cyprus trade deficit drops by about €300 million in 2020, official data...

Cyprus trade deficit drops by about €300 million in 2020, official data show

Cyprus trade deficit recorded a drop of about €300 million in 2020 compared to 2019 due to a large decrease in imports, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service, on Tuesday, show.

In particular, according to the monthly electronic publication “Intra & Extra EU Trade Statistics (by commodity and country)” for January – December 2020 total imports of goods (from EU Member States and from third countries) in January – December 2020 amounted to €7,503.8 mn compared to €8,200.1 mn in January – December 2019, recording a decrease of 8.5%.

At the same time, total exports of goods (to EU Member States and to third countries) in January – December 2020 were €2,741.0 mn compared to €3,137.0 mn in the same period of 2019, registering a decrease of 12,6%.

The trade deficit was €4,762.8 mn in January – December 2020 compared to €5,063.1 mn in the corresponding period of 2019, CyStat says.

The European Union was the main source of supply of goods to Cyprus with a share of €4,373.4 mn of total imports, while imports from all other European countries totalled €854.2 mn in January – December 2020. Imports from the rest of the world amounted to €2,276.2 mn.

Exports to the European Union accounted for €915.4 mn, while exports to all other European countries for €288.1 mn in January – December 2020.

Exports to the rest of the world amounted to €1,537.5 mn.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 24 March
Next articleChicago suburb to be first U.S. city to pay reparations to Black residents

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

The vulnerabilities of the Symphony Orchestra

gavriella -
Following an audit carried out at the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation, the Audit Office reported some vulnerabilities in sectors of the foundation’s operation. The Audit...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus’ Sovereign Ratings affirmed by Capital Intelligence Ratings

george -
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) announced Friday that it has affirmed the Republic of Cyprus’ Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and...
Read more
Economy

EAC ready to cross the threshold of the new energy era

gavriella -
The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) is ready to cross the threshold of the new energy era, marked by the arrival of natural gas...
Read more
Economy

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus down 95.2% in February due to the pandemic

gavriella -
Tourist arrivals in Cyprus plunged by 95.2% in February, as a result of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in Cyprus and abroad. According to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros