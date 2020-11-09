Insider Economy Cyprus trade deficit down in January – September 2020

Cyprus trade deficit down in January – September 2020

Trade deficit in Cyprus was €3,269.1 mn in January – September 2020 compared to €3,746.5 mn in the corresponding period of 2019, on the basis of provisional data announced Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus. Both imports and exports declined in the first nine months of 2020.

Total imports of goods were €570.3 mn as compared to €718.3 mn in September 2019, recording a decrease of 20.6%. Imports from other EU member states in September 2020 were €386.4 mn and from third countries €184.0 mn, compared to €416.7 mn and €301.6 mn respectively in September 2019. Imports in September 2020 include the transfer of economic ownership of mobile transport equipment (vessels), with total value of €48.0 mn as compared to €124.3 mn in September 2019.

Total exports of goods in September 2020 were €176.4 mn as compared to €220.0 mn in September 2019, recording a decrease of 19.8%. Exports to other EU member states in September 2020 were €57.9 mn and to third countries €118.5 mn, compared to €73.4 mn and €146.7 mn respectively in September 2019. Exports in September 2020 include the transfer of economic ownership of mobile transport equipment (vessels), with total value of €17.4 mn as compared to €15.9 mn in September 2019.

Total imports of goods (from EU member states and from third countries) in January – September 2020 amounted to €5,399.2 mn as compared to €6,156.7 mn in January – September 2019, recording a decrease of 12.3%. Total exports of goods (to EU member states and to third countries) in January – September 2020 were €2,130.1 mn compared to €2,410.2 mn in January – September 2019, registering a decrease of 11.6%.

In August 2020 total imports of goods (from EU member states and from third countries) amounted to €498.7 mn as compared to €611.2 mn in August 2019, recording a decrease of 18.4%.

Exports of domestically produced products, including stores and provisions, in August 2020 were €101.9 mn as compared to €84.6 mn in August 2019, recording an increase of 20.4%. Domestic exports of industrial products in August 2020 were €96.6 mn compared to €78.1 mn in August 2019, whilst domestic exports of agricultural products in August 2020 were €3.7 mn compared to €4.6 mn in August 2019.

Exports of foreign products, including stores and provisions, in August 2020 were €95.6 mn as compared to €146.0 mn in August 2019, recording a decrease of 34.5%.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleEmergency works at Nicosia Walls have been completed
Next articleHealth Ministry requisitioned four doctors from private sector

Top Stories

Local

111 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 111 new COVID-19 cases on 9 November, out of 2,111 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 6,098. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

34-year-old sentenced to four years in prison for possession of cannabis

gavriella -
The Permanent Criminal Court sentenced a 34-year-old to four years in prison for possession of more than two kilos of cannabis. The man was arrested...
Read more
Local

Occupational therapists, dentists to join National Health System

gavriella -
The Health Insurance Organization announced that the registration of health providers to the National Health System will be done gradually. Consequently, as of Wednesday 11...
Read more
Local

Cyprus and UAE Defence Ministers discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation

gavriella -
Cyprus' Minister of Defence, Charalambos Petrides had a telephone conversation on Monday with the Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry requisitioned four doctors from private sector

gavriella -
The Health Ministry proceeded with the requisition of four doctors from the private sector in order to help the treatment of COVID-19 patients in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Motor vehicle sales down by an annual 18% in January – October 2020

gavriella -
Moto vehicle sales in Cyprus dropped by an annual 18,5% for the period of January – October 2020, with sales affected by the coronavirus...
Read more
Economy

Economist says economic crisis to last longer than in 2013

gavriella -
The view that the current economic crisis due to the pandemic will last longer than the crisis in 2013, expressed Michael Sarris, former Finance...
Read more
Economy

European Commission: More than €57 million for Cyprus

gavriella -
The European Commission announced today that it has approved "the modification of the two operational programmes (OP) for Cyprus, which will release more than...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus ship management revenue declines in H1 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic

gavriella -
Cyprus ship management revenue declined to €484 million in the first half of 2020, reflecting the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic to the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros