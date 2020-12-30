Insider Economy Cyprus tourism revenue down by 74.1% in October, 85.1% in first ten...

Cyprus tourism revenue down by 74.1% in October, 85.1% in first ten months of 2020

Tourism revenue in Cyprus was hit hard by the pandemic in October and in the first ten months of this year, recording a drop of 74.1% and 85.1% respectively, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat), on Wednesday, show.

In particular, on the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism in October 2020 reached €77.4 mn compared to €299.4 mn in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 74.1%.

For the period January – October 2020, revenue from tourism is estimated at €376.3 mn compared to €2,533.4 mn in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 85.1%.

The expenditure per person for October 2020 reached €767.66 compared to €685.82 in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording an increase of 11.9%.

The daily expenditure per person for October 2020 compared to October 2019 recorded a decrease of 12.6% (from €77.06 to €67.34) whereas the average length of stay increased by 28.1%.

CyStat recalls that following the decrees issued by the Government of Cyprus and the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), a ban of entry to Cyprus was imposed on several categories of persons, including tourists, for the period 15 March – 8 June, 2020.

As of 9 June, 2020, it says, a gradual easing of the travel restrictions to Cyprus was implemented, allowing arrivals from specific countries, according to the epidemiological risk categorisation issued by the Ministry of Health.

(CNA)

By gavriella
